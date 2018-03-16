South Carolina Scare: Defending champs hold off Aggies 63-52

South Carolina, seeded second, will need a stronger effort than this if they hope to push ahead to the tournament's second week.

No one was immune to the struggles. While Wilson put up her 22nd double-double this season and 52nd of her career, she was just 6 of 15 from the field and bottled up much of the game by North Carolina A&T's defence. Alexis Jennings, expected to replace Alaina Coates as a second low-post option, had 10 boards but just seven points — all on foul shots.

Point guard Tyasha Harris, the SEC's leader in assists, was just 1 of 5 from the field with one assist.

Freshman Bianca Jackson was South Carolina's only other double-figure scorer with 16 points.

Green led the Aggies with 21 points off five 3-pointers. North Carolina A&T fell to 0-4 in the NCAA Tournament, although this was closest margin of defeat in those games.

Aggies coach Tarrell Robinson was proud of his team's fight. He said his team sped up South Carolina's play and got them off its usual game. He had his fingers crossed his team could pull off the upset before the Gamecocks put things away in the last minute.

Robinson was asked his thoughts when his team cut the lead to seven points.

"Was it seven? I thought it was eight," he replied. "You've got me even madder now."

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina A&T: The Aggies showed grit and toughness in the final two quarters, something that seemed to take South Carolina by surprise. North Carolina A&T packed their players around Wilson, making it near impossible for her to get open looks. They forced 11 turnovers the final 20 minutes.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks need to get their game in gear. After winning a fourth straight SEC Tournament title nearly two weeks ago, South Carolina looked sluggish and disinterested for long stretches. That will not sit well with coach Dawn Staley and will cost the team down the road.

SCHOOL SPIRIT

Dawn Staley said the only thing on her mind at facing the Cavaliers is winning the second-round matchup. "Obviously, it's my alma mater," she said. "But nothing would be better than to win and advance."

Staley is 0-2 against the Cavaliers with both losses coming while she was Temple's coach.

BIG CROWD

Staley was pleased about one thing, the large turnout. South Carolina led the country in attendance this season and Staley talked up the community to fill the seats this time, too. The school had sold only 6,000 or so NCAA ticket books on Monday night, but topped out at more than 11,000. "We'll need even more here for Virginia," she said, smiling.

UP NEXT

South Carolina will play its final home game of the season against No. 10 seed Virginia on Sunday.

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press