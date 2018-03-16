Brewer scores 22 to help Thunder beat Clippers 121-113

"He's a good basketball player," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "I almost think that's a slap just to call him and energy player because he is a skilled basketball player with high IQ and is just extremely physical. It seems like every time we got a big stop, he got it back for them, so you just have to give him credit."

Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Austin Rivers added 23 for the Clippers, but the Thunder scored 31 points off Los Angeles' 23 turnovers. DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and 21 rebounds.

"They are fifth in the league for fast breaks," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "You don't turn the ball over. You turn the ball over that many times, you're going to lose the game."

Brewer and Adams carried the load in the first half, scoring 14 points each to help the Thunder take a 63-56 lead.

Terrance Ferguson got a 3-pointer to rattle in early in the fourth quarter to give the Thunder a 94-87 lead. He later caught a pass in midair around his waist, and then kicked his legs out and hesitated before making a reverse layup to bump the lead to 96-88.

Westbrook clinched the triple-double on a rebound in the fourth quarter. His mid-range jumper gave the Thunder a 116-107 lead and forced a Clippers timeout, and Oklahoma City maintained control from there.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Reserve G Jawun Evans played his college ball at Oklahoma State. He finished with two assists and did not score in 8:59. ... Jordan was called for a technical foul late in the second quarter. ... Austin Rivers was issued a technical foul in the third quarter.

Thunder: Westbrook notched his 100th career triple-double Tuesday in Atlanta. He got a standing ovation in his first home game since the achievement. ... Oklahoma City included Tom Benson, the New Orleans Pelicans owner who died Thursday, in its pregame prayer. ... The Thunder had 17 steals. ... George played through a pelvic strain and Adams had a left hip contusion.

QUOTABLE

Ferguson on his acrobatic layup: "I'm not sure what happened. It was one of those in-the-moment things."

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Thunder: Play at the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball .

By Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press