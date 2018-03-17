Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings

"It's just a side note as we grow and build," Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox said. "Every games matters for us just trying to get better."

Before the game, NBA Finals MVP Durant became the latest Warriors star to go down . Then Golden State lost reserve Omri Casspi to an ankle injury early in the game.

Durant will miss at least two weeks with a fractured rib on the right side. An MRI exam revealed Durant's injury, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Durant said there's still time for the team to heal and get ready for the playoffs. He missed 18 games in 2017 before returning for the final two contests of the regular season.

"No concern. I've got a couple weeks and I'm just trying to get healthy, and I'm just trying to make sure I'm out there being able to be me on the court," Durant said. "That's the most important thing. It's not great timing-wise, obviously. It's all about just feeling better when I'm out there playing."

Cook scored 13 in the first quarter as the Warriors jumped out to a nice lead, but they held just a 59-57 edge at halftime.

Both teams played the first of back-to-back games.

TIP-INS

Kings: The Kings shot 14 for 31 from 3-point range and held a 47-40 rebounding advantage. ... Kosta Koufos, who had 12 rebounds, was hit with a technical early in the second.

Warriors: Casspi limped off at the 9-minute mark of the second with a sprained right ankle. ... Curry missed his fourth straight game after re-injuring his troublesome right ankle. He will be re-evaluated Tuesday, while Thompson has a fractured right thumb and will be examined again next Thursday. ... Green became the eighth player in franchise history with 500 or more blocked shots.

A CHAMP'S NIGHT

In a sweet pregame moment, Kerr brought up Champ Pederson on Warriors special needs night to help with the pregame media session before Pederson announced the starting lineups. Champ is 30 and has Down syndrome. He has worked part-time as a finance assistant for the Warriors since last fall and is the big brother of Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.

"He could be in the lineup," Kerr joked.

"I could be," Pederson said, grinning, "for Steph Curry."

UP NEXT

Kings: At Utah on Saturday.

Warriors: At Phoenix on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press