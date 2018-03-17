OHL: Gordeev stars in OT for Firebirds

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Fedor Gordeev scored 1:10 into overtime as the Flint Firebirds upset the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jack Phibbs had a pair of regulation-time goals for Flint (20-42-5), while C.J. Clarke added one of his own. The Firebirds have the second worst record in the league.

Rasmus Sandin, Joe Carroll and Taylor Raddysh scored for the Greyhounds (54-7-6), the top-ranked team in the OHL.

Garrett Forrest turned aside 34 shots for Flint. Matthew Villalta turned away 32 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.