McArdle leads Rock past Black Wolves 14-9

UNCASAVILLE, Conn. — Kieran McArdle had a hat trick and two assists to lead the Toronto Rock past the New England Black Wolves 14-9 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.

Adam Jones had two goals and set up five others for Toronto (6-6), while Brett Hickey, Dan Lintner and Reid Reinholdt all had two goals each. Rob Hellyer had a goal with seven assists, while Phil Caputo and Damon Edwards also scored.

Nick Rose made 38 saves for the win.

Kevin Crowley led New England (6-5) with a hat trick. Stephan Leblanc had two goals and four assists, Johnny Powless struck twice while Anthony Joaquim and Callum Crawford also scored. Aaron Bold made 44 saves in net.