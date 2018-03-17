USports: Orysiuk leads Pandas rally past Carabins

QUEBEC — Eryn Orysiuk made 34 assists, scored an ace and assisted on four blocks as the Alberta Pandas rallied to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Carabins on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Canadian university women's volleyball championship.

Alberta orchestrated a superb comeback to defeat Montreal 15-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-12.

Marie-Alex Belanger led the Carabins with 25 points on 20 kills, three aces and two solo blocks.

Also, the defending national champions UBC Thunderbirds prevailed over the Dalhousie Tigers 3-2.