Jets acquire No. 3 overall draft pick from Colts

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft from the Indianapolis Colts, moving up three spots in a sign that they intend to get one of the top quarterbacks available.

The Jets announced Saturday that they are sending the Colts their first-rounder — No. 6 overall — along with two second-rounders this year and a second-rounder next year to complete the massive deal.

New York re-signed veteran Josh McCown and has agreed to terms with Teddy Bridgewater, both on one-year deals, but it was believed the Jets would still focus on finding a quarterback of the future with their first-round pick.

By moving up to No. 3, New York assures itself of getting one of the top-rated quarterbacks available in this year's draft.