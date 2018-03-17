Cutrone, Chiesa in Italy squad but no place for Balotelli

ROME — Patrick Cutrone and Federico Chiesa, both 20-year-old forwards, have received their first call-ups to Italy's squad for friendlies against Argentina and England.

Mario Balotelli remained excluded despite his strong form with Nice.

Italy faces Argentina on Friday in Manchester, England, then plays England in London four days later.

Italy will play its first game since a playoff loss to Sweden in November excluded the Azzurri from the World Cup for the first time in six decades.