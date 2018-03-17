2nd-round rematch for No. 1 seed Xavier, Florida State

NASHVILLE — No. 1 seed Xavier (29-5) vs. No. 9 seed Florida State (21-11)

Second round, West Region, Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday, approximately 8:40 p.m. EDT

HEY YOU: These teams met in the second round a year ago, with Xavier pulling off the upset as an 11 seed over third-seeded Florida State. The Musketeers routed the Seminoles 91-66 to advance on their way to the Elite Eight. Now the Seminoles are trying to reach the Sweet 16 again with Xavier standing in the way of their fifth trip past the second round and first since 2011. This will be the third time these teams have met.

SCORING TIME: The Musketeers are coming off their best-scoring game in the NCAA Tournament, and their 102 points matched their single-game high during the regular season. J.P. Macura, Trevon Bluiett and Kerem Kanter all scored at least 20 points — the first time three players have done that in a game this season. The Seminoles counter with a very deep bench that outscored their starters (40-37) in their tournament opener.

HISTORY WITH NO. 1s: Xavier won its first game as a top seed Friday night, beating Texas Southern 102-83. This will be the third time Florida State has faced a No. 1 seed in the tournament. At least it's not Kentucky, which beat the Seminoles in 1980 and 1993. The last time Florida State knocked off two higher seeded teams, the Seminoles reached the Sweet 16 (2011).

Defence: Even with Florida State piling up points, the Seminoles tied a school record for the fewest points allowed in the NCAA Tournament in beating Missouri 67-54. That matched the 54 points Florida State held Kentucky to in 1972 when the Seminoles advanced to the Final Four.

RARE TERRITORY: Not only would a win put Xavier in its seventh Sweet 16 in 11 years, the Musketeers also would tie the school record for wins (30) set in 2008. That team won the Big East regular-season title and reached the Elite Eight.

