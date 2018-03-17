NFL running back Danny Woodhead retires after 10 seasons

Woodhead returned the next season and had perhaps the best year of his career, with a personal-best 80 receptions for 755 yards and six TDs while also rushing for 336 yards and three more scores.

He was injured again, though, in Week 2 of the 2016 season when he tore a knee ligament against Jacksonville. Woodhead signed with Baltimore last off-season, but spent the first eight games on injured reserve while dealing with a hamstring injury. He finished with 33 catches for 200 yards and also ran for 56 yards in limited action with the Ravens.

In his farewell message, Woodhead thanked God, his wife Stacia — his high school sweetheart — and family, his agent Chris Gittings, along with all of his former coaches — singling them out by name — and former high school, college and NFL teammates.

"Without you guys, I never would've become who I was as a player," he wrote. "To all my o-linemen, you guys deserve the credit for anything that I received credit for. I thank you for helping make my career."

Several former teammates congratulated Woodhead on social media, including Baltimore safety Eric Weddle, who played with him with the Chargers and Ravens, and Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson.

"Passionate, talented, loyal, honest, God fearing, humble, family first, dedicated, funny, never serious, spontaneous, hard working is @danny__woodhead," Weddle wrote on Twitter . "Sad for my bro. Many yrs 2gether, but more memories to come. Thankful for ur friendship. Love you woody!!!!!!!!!"

Added Watson on Twitter : "It was an honour to share the locker room with you last year. Thank you for your consistent witness, courage, and perseverance. Man we had some laughs. Well done brother. Congratulations!"

Woodhead closed by graciously thanking the medical personnel he worked with, as well as team employees and NFL fans.

"You're the best and have always felt the love and support!" Woodhead wrote. "I'm sure I've forgotten a few, but know that I'm thankful for everything everyone has done on my journey."

___

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press