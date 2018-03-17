Leah Pritchett packs NHRA schedule by racing in 3 events

She's considered one of the top championship contenders in 2018, even though her results in the first two events — she failed to get past the second round of eliminations at either the Winternationals or the Arizona Nationals — were far from ideal.

"We might have had not the best start to this season, but I've got zero reservations about the performance of this car and the capabilities to ramp back up," she said.

Still, chasing a title wasn't enough for one of the more determined and marketable drivers in the sport.

So Pritchett began racing full time in the Factory Stock Showdown, a popular series that features heads-up competition between modern-day muscle cars. It expanded from four to five events in 2018 — beginning in Gainesville — and is as much for bragging rights among American automakers Chevrolet, Dodge and Ford as it is for competition.

Pritchett drives a Dodge Challenger, the automaker that also sponsors her Top Fuel ride.

"Driving that car is really fun, but what the program is about is developing parts for one of the three largest manufacturers and be able to make them so that anybody can put them on their car," she said.

Her third racing venture is the most unusual.

Pritchett will face off in a series of charity races against Papa John's founder John Schnatter to benefit the Infinite Hero Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps returning military members and their families deal with mental and physical issues.

"Papa" John Schnatter sold his 1971 Camaro to buy equipment and began selling pizzas in 1983. He tracked the car down a few years ago, bought it back and now races it against Pritchett's COPO Camaro. Their first race is Saturday.

It's just one of many passes for Pritchett in Gainesville, helping to keep her busy while giving her exactly what she wants.

"I feel like drag racing, as far as I'm concerned in my life span, has never been so strong in growth," she said. "From professional drag racing to grass roots to streets, whatever you want to call it, it's growing for a reason. The foundation is fast cars and competition and there's a billion ways to go about it, and I just think that's the coolest thing in the world and I want to share that.

"I'm in the middle of it. I'm in the eyehole of this hurricane, and I love it."

By Mark Long, The Associated Press