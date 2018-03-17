Baptiste lifts Sabres to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nicholas Baptiste scored two goals in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Baptiste scored the game-winner with 1:56 remaining on a deflection. Following a faceoff win in the Chicago end, Marco Scandella's shot from the point was deflected by Baptiste in the slot for the forward's second goal of the game.

Baptiste also tied the game at 3-3 on a long shot through traffic 2:17 into the third.

Ryan O'Reilly, Benoit Pouliot and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Sabres, and Chad Johnson made 34 saves.

Jonathan Toews, Jordan Oesterle and Tomas Jurco scored for the Blackhawks, and Jean-Francois Berube made 27 saves.

The Sabres got a lift from the returning Jack Eichel, who was back in the lineup after missing 15 games because of an ankle injury. Eichel had one assist and five shots in 18:14.

Pouliot opened the scoring with 1:50 remaining in the first period. After Rasmus Ristolainen's pass was deflected into the crease, Pouliot had an easy tap-in for his 13th goal of the season.

Oesterle evened the score 8:15 into the second following a pretty passing sequence in the Sabres zone. After Toews led Patrick Kane with a drop pass, Kane swung to his right before firing a pass to a wide-open Oesterle in front of the Buffalo net. Oesterle had an easy finish for his fifth goal of the season.

O'Reilly made it 2-1 on the power play with 8:53 left in the second, poking in a rebound that fell behind Berube after Eichel's shot hit the goalie's shoulder and went high into the air.

Chicago evened the score again with 5:45 left in the second when a rebound from Toews' shot hit Ristolainen and went into the net. Jurco was given credit for the goal.