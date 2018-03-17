Vargas goal lifts Impact over TFC 1-0

"There were a few moments when we missed the final pass but for about 60 minutes we were playing possession for the sake of playing possession," said Toronto coach Greg Vanney. "We weren't actually trying to get behind their back line, get to the end zone, get into dangerous areas, put their back line in tough situations.

"If you're playing a team that's on the counter, if you just keep passing in front of them, eventually you're going to lose it and that's setting yourself up for one of those moments. And they got one of them in the first half.

Playing CONCACAF while also trying to win in league play is a challenge. The Impact started the 2015 season 0-3-2 while making their run to the Champions League final.

"It has something to do with it because you're flipping competitions," said Vanney. "For example, when you go to Tigres and you have an edge and you're playing to make sure you maintain that edge, it's a different mindset than coming into Montreal and going after it and trying to win the game."

It was the first time in three games the Impact took a lead and right away they wanted more. Piatti was inside the Toronto penalty area on two more occasions before the intermission but Nick Hagglund blocked one dangerous shot and another was also turned away.

Eight minutes into the second half, Piatti sent Saphir Taider in alone but Alexander Bono pushed the shot. That's when Toronto put Nicolas Hassler and Marco Delgado into the game for Ager Aketxe and Hagglund.

Toronto threatened in the 64th when Sebastian Giovinco got the ball to striker Jozy Altidore. He lifted a shot over goalie Evan Bush but saw it bounce just wide.

The visitors looked to have tied it in the 84th minute when Altidore's shot got behind Bush and was rolling slowly to the goal-line. But Michael Petrasso swept it away at the last second.

For Montreal, it was a relief not to give up any early goals after falling behind 2-0 in each of their first two matches.

"The first 45 minutes today, they weren't very dangerous," said Garde. "We didn't concede too many opportunities.

"They kept the ball so we had to drop deeper than we thought, but we coped very well. We were patient and we created one or two situations in their back because we knew that when they defend high they're not very comfortable when you put the ball behind their back line."

Garde acknowledged that travel and fatigue, not to mention artificial turf, which he called "big team" problems, made conditions tougher for the visitors, but he joked "if they want to exchange their situation in the CONCACAF league, I'll accept it."

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press