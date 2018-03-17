Hope for Napoli as Juve is held 0-0 by Spal

ROME — Just when it seemed Juventus was going to run away with the Serie A title, the Bianconeri were held to a surprise 0-0 draw at Spal on Saturday.

The result ended Juventus' run of 12 straight wins in the league as it chases an unprecedented seventh consecutive crown.

"When you don't have enough mental energy, the opposition will win every 50-50 ball," Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said. "That's what happened tonight."

Juve is five points ahead of second-place Napoli, which hosts Genoa on Sunday. Spal stretched its unbeaten streak to four games to move one point above the relegation zone.

"The guys put on a great performance," Spal coach Leonardo Semplici said. "We limited Juventus and also tried to take the game to them, pass the ball around and keep hold of it.

"Spal showed that not only do we belong in Serie A, but we have what it takes to achieve our objective."

The last time Juve failed to score in an away match came in September, a 3-0 loss against Barcelona in the Champions League.

"It's not easy to stop Juve. We played a great match and we deserved this point," Spal striker Mirco Antenucci said.

On Friday, Juve was drawn against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, a rematch of last season's final.

"We have to learn from this for the games coming up against Crotone and Benevento, because they are fighting for Serie A survival and we therefore need to face them with a different attitude," Allegri said.