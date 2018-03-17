Gushue, McEwen to meet in Elite 10 final

WINNIPEG — Brier champion Brad Gushue and Winnipeg's Mike McEwen will meet in the finals of the Grand Slam of Curling's Elite 10 event.

Gushue downed Olympian Kevin Koe of Calgary 1-up in the semifnals on Saturday afternoon, hours after beating Toronto's John Epping 2-up in the quarterfinals.

McEwen earned his place into Sunday's championship draw with a 1-up victory against Glenn Howard in the other semifinal. McEwen skipped the quarters and went straight to the final four after finishing the round robin atop the standings.

Howard, of Tiny, Ont., downed Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in the quarterfinals to meet up with McEwen.