Golf announcer Judy Rankin recovering from broken collarbone

MIDLAND, Texas — Golf announcer Judy Rankin is recovering from a broken left collarbone.

The 73-year-old Hall of Famer tweeted about the injury Saturday.

"Won't be a secret for long. Broken collarbone! Left arm in a sling. Cannot really move it. Yuk! 4 to 6 weeks. Thanks to well-wishers," she wrote.

Rankin is Golf Channel and NBC's lead LPGA Tour commentator and has worked many PGA Tour events. She won 26 LPGA Tour titles and topped the money list in 1976 and 1977.