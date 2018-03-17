McElhinney, Maple Leafs blank Canadiens

TORONTO — Curtis McElhinney made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 Saturday to extend their club-record home winning streak to 12 straight games.

Andreas Johnsson, with his first career NHL goal, William Nylander, Kasperi Kapanen and Nazem Kadri scored for Toronto (43-22-7), which has four victories in a row following a four-game slide (0-2-2).

Charlie Lindgren made 45 saves for Montreal (26-34-12) as the Canadiens dropped to 1-5-2 over their last eight in a lost season.

McElhinney, who picked up the eighth shutout of his career, got his second straight start and third consecutive win with Leafs No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen still out after taking a blow to the head/neck area in a crease pile up on Wednesday against Dallas.

While star centre Auston Matthews, who missed his ninth consecutive game with a shoulder injury, continues to inch closer to a return, veteran winger Leo Komarov (lower body) didn't suit up following Thursday's strange collision with Nylander in Buffalo.

And defenceman Nikita Zaitsev sat out a fourth straight game with an illness to round out Toronto's sick bay.

On the other side, the injury-ravaged Canadiens were without starting netminder Carey Price (concussion) for a 13th consecutive game, while captain Max Pacioretty (knee) missed his eighth in a row.

Lindgren was the story of the first period with three big stops, including an incredible full-stretch glove save to deny Tyler Bozak of a sure goal on a power play, until Nylander finally broke through moments later.

With the Leafs still on the man advantage, the Swede took a pass from Jake Gardiner at the top of the right face-off circle and ripped his 15th of the campaign to snap a 13-game goal drought against the league's worst penalty-killing unit on the road.

Toronto made it 2-0 three minutes into the second when Travis Dermott played a long stretch pass off the boards to Kapanen, who blew past Noah Juulsen down the left before beating Lindgren past the blocker for his sixth.