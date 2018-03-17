QMJHL Roundup: Titan edge Mooseheads

Alexander Khovanov and James Phelan provided the offence for the Wildcats (27-33-8).

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 8 SEA DOGS 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Phelix Martineau scored a hat trick as the Screaming Eagles downed Saint John.

Egor Sokolov, Isiah Campbell, Ian Smallwood, Brooklyn Kalmikov and Ryan Francis supplied the rest of the offence for Cape Breton (32-28-8).

Robbie Burt, Brendan Sibley and Cole Reginato scored for the Sea Dogs (14-43-11).

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 CATARACTES 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Xavier Simoneau scored twice to lead the Voltigeurs over Shawinigan.

Carl-Olivier Dignard, Morgan Adams-Moisan and Connor Bramwell also scored for Drummondville (44-20-4).

Jan Drozg, Alex Plamondon and Samuel Blier scored for the Cataractes (16-45-7).

---

ARMADA 5 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Anthony Poulin's goal 40 seconds into the second period stood as the winner as Blainville-Boisbriand topped the Olympiques.

Alexander Katerinakis, Drake Batherson, Samuel Bolduc and Charles-Antoine Giguere also scored for the Armada (49-11-7).

Alex Breton had the lone goal for Gatineau (32-27-9).

---

TIGRES 3 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Jeremy Cote had a goal and an assist to lift Victoriaville past the Drakkar.

Dominic Cormier and Marco Cavalleri also scored for the Tigres (42-20-6).

Ivan Chekhovich provided the offence for Baie-Comeau (30-33-5).

---

HUSKIES 5 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Vincent Marleau and Rafael Harvey-Pinard had a goal and an assist apiece as Rouyn-Noranda beat the Sagueneens.

Peter Abbandonato, Tommy Beaudoin and Patrik Hrehorcak had the other goals for the Huskies (39-19-10).

Liam Stevens scored for Chicoutimi (28-35-5).

---

REMPARTS 3 OCEANIC 2 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Matthew Boucher and Andrew Picco scored in the shootout to lift the Remparts over Rimouski.

Picco and Boucher also scored in regulation for Quebec (40-22-6).

Chase Stewart and Alex-Olivier Voyer scored for the Oceanic (42-17-8).

---

PHOENIX 5 FOREURS 4

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Nicolas Poulin scored twice as the Phoenix edged Val-d'Or.

Felix Robert buried the winning goal 11:30 into the third period and Mathieu Olivier and Benjamin Tardif also scored for Sherbrooke (34-23-11).

Nathan Hudgin had a hat trick for the Foreurs (19-42-7). Alexandre Couture had the other.

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

By The Canadian Press