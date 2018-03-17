Cavs' Lue stays in locker room after half because of illness

CHICAGO — Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue remained in the locker room to start the second half of their game against the Chicago Bulls because of an illness.

Lue was on the sideline as the Cavaliers used a strong second quarter to build a 17-point halftime lead. He did not come out for the start of the third Saturday night, and the team says he is doubtful to return.

