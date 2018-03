Beckman takes top spot in Funny Car at NHRA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jack Beckman earned the top spot in Funny Car qualifying Saturday in the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

Beckman had a time of 3.911 seconds at 332.18 mph during the second round.

"We didn't have the best car on Saturday," Beckman said. "Today's conditions are going to be a lot more like the conditions we race in tomorrow. We just didn't give credit to the sunshine out there since this is a warmer track than what we've run so far this year."

Clay Millican topped qualifying in Top Fuel with a second run of 3.708 at 324.98 in his dragster.