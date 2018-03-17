LeBron gets 33 points in triple-double, Cavs beat Bulls

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — James Harden had 32 points and 11 rebounds, and Houston won for the 21st time in 22 games by beating New Orleans.

Harden's highlights included his usual array of explosive drives and pull-up jumpers, including a 27-foot, straight-on 3 that put the Rockets up by nine with 1:31 left.

Chris Paul added 21 points and Clint Capela had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets, winners of four straight since their 17-game winning streak ended against Toronto.

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday scored 19 points for New Orleans, which has lost four of five since winning 10 straight.

SPURS 117, TIMBERWOLVES 101

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 39 points and 10 rebounds, and San Antonio overcame a sluggish start to beat Minnesota.

San Antonio won its third straight to move into fifth in the Western Conference five days after dropping to 10th and out of playoff position.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota, which dropped to sixth in the West.

The Spurs had lost three straight and nine of 11 but are now unbeaten halfway through a six-game homestand.

BUCKS 122, HAWKS 117

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 12 rebounds, Khris Middleton added 23 points and Milwaukee held on for a win over Atlanta.

The Bucks finished off the Eastern Conference's worst team with a game-ending 11-5 run, pushing the pace after the Hawks lost ball-handler Dennis Schroder. The guard fouled out with 2:46 left, and was called for a technical foul after exchanging words with an official on the way to the sideline.

Middleton hit the free throw that started the run. The Hawks looked rushed on their next two possessions with a turnover and a blocked shot, allowing the Bucks to brush past them.

Trailing by 13 at one point, Atlanta put up a spirited fight before losing its 50th game of the year. Taurean Prince scored 38 points, while Schroder finished with 18.

KNICKS 124, HORNETS 101

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and New York snapped a nine-game losing streak with a win over Charlotte.

New York had five players in double figures in its highest scoring game of the season. Frank Ntilikina had 15 points, Trey Burke scored 14 and Troy Williams finished with 13.

The Knicks outscored the Hornets 42-17 in the third quarter. Charlotte was just 4 of 23 from the field in the period.

Dwayne Bacon led the Hornets with 15 points, and Dwight Howard finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

NETS 114, MAVERICKS 106

NEW YORK (AP) — Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 23 points, D'Angelo Russell had 22 and Brooklyn recovered after blowing a double-digit lead to beat Dallas.

DeMarre Carroll had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each chipped in 11 points for the Nets, who snapped a three-game skid.

Dallas rookie Dennis Smith Jr. scored 21 points but left with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter after spraining his left ankle. Dwight Powell had 18 points and reserve Yogi Ferrell had 12 points and 12 assists for the Mavericks, who dressed only 10 players.

GRIZZLIES 101, NUGGETS 94

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 24 points, Tyreke Evans added 20 and Memphis snapped a 19-game losing streak with a victory over Denver.

Wayne Selden scored 16 points for Memphis by hitting 6 of 7 shots, including 4 of 5 from outside the arc. Marc Gasol added 14 points as Memphis won for the first time since Jan. 29.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Jamal Murray finished with 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Denver shot just 37 per cent overall and 27 per cent from 3-point range.

