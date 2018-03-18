Portland wins 12th straight with 100-87 victory over Detroit

While Van Gundy said he didn't want to take anything away from the Blazers, he said the officiating made their defence look good. He called the game embarrassing for the league.

"I've been here for four years and many more years before that and I've never come in after a game, never, never come in after a game and talked like this. That was embarrassing," he said.

The Pistons trailed by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, but they closed to 84-74 on Stanley Johnson's dunk with 8:18 left. Evan Turner responded with a jumper for the Blazers.

After Kennard was whistled for a technical foul, Lillard made a foul shot and McCollum converted a layup to make it 89-74 with 6:19 remaining.

Kennard was a game-time decision with a tight hamstring, but he finished with 12 points.

Blazers centre Jusuf Nurkic got two quick fouls within the first four minutes of the game, so he was replaced by Meyers Leonard. Portland went up 20-9 early.

The Blazers led 60-45 at the break. Lillard led all scorers with 12 points.

After extending the lead in the third quarter, Lillard went to the bench to start the fourth and it looked as if he might be done for the night. But he returned when Detroit got within 10 points.

"We're grown men," Johnson said. "We grab and hold just like they grab and hold. At the end of the day it is what it is. You can't go back and change stuff. You can't do nothing about it. If that's the way they want to officiate the game, we gotta deal with it and try to manoeuvr the best we can."

TIP-INS

Pistons: It was the third of a six-game road trip. ... Forward/Center Eric Moreland played at Oregon State. ... Reggie Jackson, who has missed 35 games with a right ankle sprain, participated in a 3-on-3 optional practice earlier this week.

Trail Blazers: Terry Stotts tied Nate McMillan for third-most victories as a Blazers coach. Stotts is 266-213. ... The Blazers had lost five straight to the Pistons. ... All five of Portland's starters scored in double figures.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Trail Blazers: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

By Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press