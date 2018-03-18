Cook, Green lead depleted Warriors past Suns 124-109

The Warriors outscored Phoenix 29-7 over one stretch in the third quarter to lead 86-74 on Cook's consecutive 3s with 3:34 left. A 7-0 Suns' spurt cut it 88-83, and Golden State led 94-85 entering the fourth.

Phoenix never got any closer.

"We lost Cook a couple of times and that just accelerated it," Suns interim coach Jay Triano said. "But you know, we struggled to score a little bit as well. We can't give up the 3-point shot and we knew that going in. That was the whole focus of our game."

Cook, coming off what was then a career-best 25 points in Friday night's home loss to Sacramento, made all six of his shots in the third quarter, three of them 3s. He finished 10-of-16 shooting, 5 of 6 from deep.

"I always wanted to stay ready for the opportunity," Cook said. "I never wanted to have the opportunity and not be ready. That has always been my mindset and my motivation."

He is the first undrafted player this season to score at least 25 on consecutive nights.

"He has proven he can compete at this level," Kerr said. "'In the last couple of games, you can see what he can do. He is a great shooter. We have known that he is a good fit with us too."

TIP INS

Warriors: Kevon Looney scored a career-best 13 points and blocked six shots, most by an NBA reserve this season. ... This season, Warriors are 13-7 without Curry, 8-2 without Durant and 2-1 without Thompson. They are 2-4 without both Curry and Thompson... Golden State's last loss to Phoenix was Nov. 9, 2014. ... Warriors outscored Phoenix 42-24 in third quarter. ... Golden State is 9-3 since the All-Star break.

Suns: T.J. Warren left the game with 5:19 left in the game with a sprained left knee. ... The loss, along with Memphis' win, gives the Suns the worst record in the NBA at 19-52. ... Booker warmed up before the game and decided he couldn't go. He missed his 17th game this season. ... Jackson's previous career best was 29.

JACKSON'S IMPROVEMENT

Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the draft, has played markedly better in recent weeks. He made 14 of 23 shots, including 2 of 4 3-pointers.

"I don't even know the date, somewhere in January, he's just kind of taken off," Triano said. "And I'm glad. I'm happy because it takes some guys a long time to figure this league out and what they can excel at and he did it very fast."

UP NEXT

Warriors: At San Antonio Monday night.

Suns: Host Pistons on Tuesday night.

By Bob Baum, The Associated Press