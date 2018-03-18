Poole's buzzer-beating sends Michigan past Houston, 64-63

After his huge performance against San Diego State, the Wolverines were wary of Gray every time he touched the ball. They blanketed Houston's star on the perimeter, cut off lanes to the basket and held him to just eight points on 2-for-11 shooting in the first half.

Wagner continued to struggle after a poor NCAA Tournament opener, scoring just three points while dealing with foul trouble. Abdur-Rahkman was 2 of 8 from the field, including 0 of 5 from the arc.

Michigan air-balled three 3-pointers in four possessions spanning the break.

Whistles became constant as the second half wore on, and both teams soon found themselves in foul trouble. Wagner picked up his fourth with 8:43 to go, and Breaon Brady soon took a seat with his fourth for Houston as the game turned into a glorified free-throw shooting contest.

Michigan converted eight straight at one point to take a 57-53 lead with 3:42 to go.

Armoni Brooks answered with a 3-pointer, and Davis converted a three-point play after fouling Duncan Robinson out with 2:06 left, giving the Cougars a 60-59 lead.

Wagner answered with a putback basket for Michigan with 1:41 left, but after the teams swapped 3-point misses, Davis grabbed a crucial rebound and made two foul shots to give Houston the lead.

His night would have been a whole lot better if the game ended there.

BIG PICTURE

Houston showed remarkable poise down the stretch, led by a pair of seniors and three juniors in its starting lineup. But the cracks showed when Davis went to the foul line with a chance to ice it.

Michigan won its 11th straight game in the most dramatic of fashions, even without its top players at their best. Abdur-Rahkman finished 4 of 15 from the field and Matthews was 5 for 12.

UP NEXT

Michigan heads to the West Region semifinals in Los Angeles, where it will face the winner of Sunday's game between the second-seeded Tar Heels and No. 7 seed Aggies.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press