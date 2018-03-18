WHL Roundup: Wheat Kings edge Warriors

---

HITMEN 7 OIL KINGS 1

EDMONTON — Mark Kastelic and Jakob Stukel scored two goals apiece to power Calgary over the Oil Kings.

Jake Kryski had a goal and two assists and Luke Coleman and Dom Schmiemann also scored for the Hitmen (24-36-11).

David Kope had the lone goal for Edmonton (21-42-8).

---

ICE 5 REBELS 0

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Duncan McGovern stopped all 19 shots he faced and Cameron Hausinger scored twice as the Ice blanked Red Deer.

Alec Baer, Colton Veloso and Kaeden Taphorn had the other goals for Kootenay (27-38-7).

Ethan Anders made 41 saves for the Rebels (27-32-13).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 WINTERHAWKS 1

SEATTLE — Donovan Neuls scored one goal and set up two more as the Thunderbirds toppled Portland.

Austin Strand, Reece Harsch, Turner Ottenbreit and Zack Andrusiak also scored for Seattle (34-27-10).

Henri Jokiharju replied for the Winterhawks (44-22-5).

---

BLADES 5 RAIDERS 4

SASKATOON — Max Gerlach scored a hat trick as the Blades slipped past Prince Albert.

Evan Fiala's empty-net goal 17:09 into the third period stood as the winner. Mark Rubinchik also scored for Saskatoon (35-33-4).

Sergei Sapego led the Raiders (32-27-11) with two goals. Spencer Moe and Curtis Miske had the others.

---

HURRICANES 3 TIGERS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Logan Barlage scored the go-ahead goal 1:14 into the third period as Lethbridge rallied from two-goals down to beat the Tigers.

Zachary Cox and Jordy Bellerive also scored for the Hurricanes (33-33-6).

Tyler Preziuso had both goals for Medicine Hat (36-28-8).

---

ROCKETS 8 GIANTS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Leif Mattson and Dillon Dube each had two goals and two assists as the Rockets toppled Vancouver.

Libor Zabransky, Gordie Ballhorn, Kyle Topping and Kole Lind also scored for Kelowna (43-22-7).

Milos Roman kept the Giants (36-27-9) from being blanked.

---

BLAZERS 6 COUGARS 5 (SO)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Connor Zary scored twice in regulation and again in the shootout as Kamloops slipped past the Cougars.

Brodi Stuart, Devan Harrison and Luc Smith also scored for the Blazers (30-37-5).

Brogan O'Brien struck twice as Reid Perepeluk, Connor Bowie and Cameron MacPhee added the other Prince George (24-38-10) goals.

---

SILVERTIPS 8 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA — Patrick Bajkov scored a hat trick and Matt Fonteyne had a goal and four assists as Everett downed theh Royals.

Bryce Kindopp and Connor Dewar each scored twice for the Silvertips (47-20-5), with Dewar tacking on two helpers for a four-point night.

Matthew Phillips scored for Victoria (39-27-6).

---

CHIEFS 4 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jake McGrew produced the winner at 18:24 of the third period as Spokane got by Tri-City.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Riley Woods and Filip Kral also scored for the Chiefs (40-25-6).

Jordan Topping, Michael Rasmussen and Morgan Geekie responded for the Americans (37-25-9).

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

By The Canadian Press