Rebels suffer first loss of Super Rugby season

The Rebels remain on top of the Australian conference standings, three points clear of Queensland, who beat Argentina's Jaguares 18-7 for their third win in a row. Australia ACT Brumbies posted their second win of the season by beating the South Africa-based Sharks 24-17.

The Highlanders scored three tries to two against the Crusaders, including one while they were reduced to 14 men by the sin-binning of All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo.

The Crusaders had a try by backrower Jordan Taufua disallowed before halftime when the video referee detected a knock-on.

That try might have given the Crusaders a lead at the break. Instead, they went to halftime trailing 14-10 and the Highlanders were able to open a nine-point advantage with a try in the 50th minute from flanker Elliot Dixon.

"I have to take the eye patch off, really, but I saw it on the highlights reel after the game and I thought it was a try," Crusaders assistant coach Brad Mooar said.

The Crusaders slipped back to third place in the New Zealand conference standings behind the Highlanders and the Hurricanes, who had the bye.

The Chiefs beat the Bulls 41-28 on Friday to win their second of three games while the Stormers returned home after losing three on the road to defeat the Auckland-based Blues 37-20 in Cape Town.

"We didn't get the outcome we were looking for," Blues coach Tana Umaga said. "We lacked urgency in a lot of facets of our game. We made a lot of errors. We talked about executing this week and trying to stop giving teams such a head start yet we weren't able to do that."

In Johannesburg, Kazuki Himeno's 59th-minute try, the fourth from the Sunwolves, gave the visitors a 31-26 lead going into the final quarter.

Malcolm Marx put the Lions back ahead a couple of minutes later from a maul, a favoured Lions tactic that the Sunwolves had successfully neutralized up to that point. Replacement centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg dived over 10 minutes later for the Lions' sixth try, ensuring another try by the Sunwolves on the fulltime hooter by Atsushi Sakate didn't matter.

For the Lions, relief rather than elation was the overriding emotion at the end as the home team didn't celebrate.

"We got the win and we're grateful for it but disappointed with a few things as well," Lions hooker Marx said.

By Steve McMorran, The Associated Press