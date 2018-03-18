Icardi passes 2 century marks with 4-goal performance

ROME — Mauri Icardi passed two century marks in style, scoring four goals in Inter Milan's 5-0 win at Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday.

Ending the day with 103 goals in his Italian league career, the 25-year-old Icardi became the sixth-youngest player in Serie A history to score 100 or more.

The players ahead of Icardi on the list are: Giuseppe Meazza, Silvio Piola, Giampiero Boniperti, Felice Borel and Jose Altafini — all legendary footballers.

Icardi also reached an even 100 goals for his Inter Milan career across 172 appearances in all competitions.