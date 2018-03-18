2019 Rugby World Cup Pools

Sports 12:37 PM

2019 Rugby World Cup pools in Japan:

Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Romania, Playoff winner

Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, Repechage winner

Pool C: England, France, Argentina, United States, Tonga

Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Fiji, Uruguay

By The Associated Press

