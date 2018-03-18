Mets' Vargas fractures non-pitching hand, out 4-6 weeks

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets left-hander Jerad Eickhoff is expected to miss four to six weeks after fracturing a bone in his right hand.

The Mets acquired Vargas in free agency on Feb. 18, signing him to a two-year, $16 million contract. He went 18-11 with a 4.16 ERA for Kansas City last season, making his first All-Star team and tying for the major league lead in wins.

The 35-year-old Vargas was hit on the hand by a line drive during a minor league game Friday.

The Mets announced Sunday that he suffered a hamate fracture. He was to see hand specialist to determine his prognosis.