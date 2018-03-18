Big ninth end leads South Korea to victory

Sports 01:47 PM

NORTH BAY, Ont. — South Korea stole four points in the ninth end in an 8-5 victory over the Czech Republic in Sunday's morning draw at the world women's curling championship.

Kim EunJung's foursome was trailing 5-3 after Anna Kubeskova's rink scored four in the seventh end.

Kim only managed to get one point back in the eighth, but the big ninth end gave Korea a share of the lead at 2-0 with Canada, Russia and Sweden.

Sweden hammered China 10-3 in Draw 3, while Russia defeated the United States 8-5.

Italy improved to 1-1 after defeating Scotland 7-6 in an extra end. The Italians tied the game with a steal of one in the 10th and stole another in the extra frame as Scotland fell to 0-2.

Canada's Jennifer Jones was off until Sunday's evening draw, when her Winnipeg rink was scheduled to face Germany.

By The Canadian Press

