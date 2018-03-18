Kirui of Kenya, Gedo of Ethiopia win Los Angeles Marathon

LOS ANGELES — Weldon Kirui of Kenya pulled away in the 24th mile to win the Los Angeles Marathon for the second time in three years. Sule Utura Gedo of Ethiopia won the women's race.

Kirui crossed the finish line in Santa Monica in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 48 seconds on Sunday, followed about 10 seconds later by Gebresadik Adihana of Ethiopia. Kirui also won in 2016.

Defending champion Elisha Barno of Kenya was third in 2:12:14.

Gedo won the women's title in 2:33.49, sprinting to the finish to break out of a pack race with countrywoman Tsehay Desalegn and defending champion Hellen Jepkurgat of Kenya. Desalegn was 8 seconds behind, while Jepkurgat was 13 seconds back in third.