Twins SS Polanco suspended 80 games for drug violation

NEW YORK — Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The commissioner's office announced the penalty Sunday. Polanco tested positive for Stanozolol and became the sixth player to be banned this year under the major league drug program — one more than last year.

Polanco hit .256 with 13 home runs and 74 RBIs last season while starting 127 games at shortstop. The 24-year-old also stole 13 bases in helping the Twins earn an AL wild-card spot.

In a statement released by the players' union, Polanco said he didn't "intentionally consume this steroid."