Crampton wins NHRA Gatornationals following lengthy absence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Richie Crampton was sitting home during the 2017 Gatornationals, distraught about being out of the sport just two years after winning five times.

He watched the event from his couch in Indiana and wondered whether he would get another chance in NHRA's top series.

He caught a break last May when team owner Connie Kalitta called. The 37-year-old Crampton took a big step toward securing his future with the team by winning the Gatornationals on Sunday.

Crampton upset teammate Doug Kalitta and three-time champion Antron Brown to make the final, and then took advantage of Shawn Reed's engine trouble to claim the eighth win of his NHRA career and first for Connie Kalitta.

"You don't know if you're going to get another go around," Crampton said. "When I got that magical phone call to come to Indy and drive for Connie, I'd been waiting for that phone call for nine months and I never thought I'd get it. Luckily, we were able to parlay that into a full-time gig this year."

Crampton won seven events in two seasons for Morgan Lucas Racing. But when the team shuttered its Top Fuel program following the 2016 season, Crampton was out of a job. He got the call in September and replaced Troy Coughlin Jr. for the final race of the regular season. He ended up moving into Shawn Langdon's ride when Langdon switched from Top Fuel to Funny Car.

Crampton essentially went from being out of the sport to standing on one of its biggest stages: The winners' circle at historic Gainesville Raceway.

"I tried to take it in stride," Crampton said. "I've been exceptionally lucky. ... I'd been very spoiled in my short career. I was content, but I felt like I still had some unfinished business out here. I wanted to get back, but we know that's not always a given. Pretty lucky."

Reed, the No. 12 qualifier, upset Tony Schumacher and top-seeded Clay Millican to reach the first final of his career. Reed didn't even get a chance to run for the victory.

Reed had to shut the engine off following a burnout because crewmembers noticed a fuel leak. That meant Crampton would make a solo pass for the trophy.