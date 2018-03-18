OHL Roundup: Greyhounds double up Knights 6-3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds doubled up the London Knights 6-3 on Sunday, the final day of the Ontario Hockey League regular season.

Frost finished the season with 42 goals and 112 points in 67 games, placing him second in points behind Barrie Colts forward Aaron Luchuk, who led all OHL skaters with 50 goals and 115 points.

Jack Kopacka, Hayden Verbeek, Noah Carroll, Barrett Hayton and Joe Carroll also scored for the No. 1 Greyhounds (55-7-6), who will enter the playofs 7-1-2 in their last 10.

Sault Ste. Marie will face the Saginaw Spirit in the first round.