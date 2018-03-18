Notre Dame, inspired by Westbeld, rout Villanova 98-72

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Around the Notre Dame locker room, Kathryn Westbeld is known as "The Glue" because she does a little bit of everything for Muffet McGraw's Irish.

By halftime of Sunday's second-round women's NCAA Tournament game against pesky Villanova, a visibly angry McGraw and Westbeld, watching with a sprained left ankle, had seen enough.

Enter "Super Glue." Exit Villanova as the Irish ran away for a 98-72 victory that sent them into regional semifinals for the ninth straight season.

"She changed the course of the game," McGraw said after 31-3 Notre Dame, which had struggled just to get a 45-45 halftime tie against the outside-shooting Wildcats (23-9), outscored them 53-27 in the second half. "I thought we defended a lot better in the second half and with Kathryn we're a very different team."

Jessica Shepard had her fourth straight double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Notre Dame. Arike Ogunbowale and Jackie Young had 24 points each and Marina Mabrey added 15 for the Irish (31-3), who won their 25th straight game at Purcell Pavilion.

In 16 minutes, Westbeld scored just two points and had six rebounds but she left to a standing ovation and got a heartfelt hug from her coach, both of them fighting back tears as they realized it was Westbeld's last game on her home court.

"She was in a boot before the game," McGraw said. "I thought it was a motivating and inspiring moment for the team."

Westbeld turned her ankle early in Notre Dame's 99-81 first-round victory Friday against Cal State Fullerton and was listed by McGraw as a game-time decision. She was dressed for pregame warmups but clearly struggling, so McGraw started Kristina Nelson and tried freshman Danielle Patterson before using sophomore walk-on Kaitlin Cole, whose offensive rebound and layup had tied the game at halftime, 45-45.

"It wasn't as bad as last year, thank goodness," said Westbeld, who was slow to return this season after having surgery on her right ankle last April. "I had treatment 2-3 times Friday and 10 times over the next 24 hours. I kept it elevated as much as possible. I didn't know if I would play at all; I was on the edge of my seat the whole first half."

Using the juice provided by Westbeld's return, the Irish started the third quarter with a 12-3 run and outscored the Wildcats by a 28-8 margin for a commanding 73-53 lead after three quarters to move into next Saturday's regional semifinal at Spokane, Wash., against 14th-ranked Texas A&M.