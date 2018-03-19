Ducks move into third in Pacific with 4-2 win over Devils

Montour put the Ducks up 3-1 at 7:55 in the third period, scoring down low off a pass from Getzlaf.

Maroon cut the lead to 3-2 at 10:05, but Rakell scored 46 seconds later to restore a two-goal lead.

"We felt like we had control of the game," said Rakell, who has a point in 14 straight games against East teams, with 11 goals and 11 assists in that span. "We didn't get negative after they scored. We kept coming after them."

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 1:14 in the first on Getzlaf's 11th goal. Kinkaid saved Rakell's shot, but his momentum sent the goalie spinning out of the crease, leaving an empty net for Getzlaf.

Silfverberg made it 2-0 at 6:37 by redirecting Josh Manson's shot.

Palmieri scored at 10:31 of the second to end the Ducks' streak of 34 straight penalty kills dating to Jan. 23 with a sharp-angle shot from the left circle.

"I thought Anaheim played a heck of a game," Devils coach John Hynes said. "You have to give credit to the opponent, too, for how well they play. I thought we weren't as sharp as we needed to be and our puck movement did not allow us to access our speed."

NOTES: Devils LW Miles Wood did not return after sustaining an apparent right elbow injury in the second. Wood's right arm was extended to play the puck when he was hit from behind by Ducks D Francois Beauchemin. ... Manson sustained an upper-body injury in the first and did not return. . Getzlaf has four goals and 15 assists in his last 12 games.

UP NEXT

Devils: Continue their road trip at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Open a four-game road trip at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

By Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press