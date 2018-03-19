Sunday's Games

Sports 01:08 AM

Sunday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Dallas 2

Vegas 4 Calgary 0

Tampa Bay 3 Edmonton 1

Colorado 5 Detroit 1

Carolina 4 N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 6 Washington 3

St. Louis 5 Chicago 4 (OT)

Anaheim 4 New Jersey 2

---

AHL

Utica 3 Toronto 1

Binghamton 4 Charlotte 1

Providence 4 Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 6 Hershey 4

Lehigh Valley 3 Springfield 0

Chicago 7 Iowa 3

San Antonio 4 Cleveland 0

Hartford 6 Rochester 4

Ontario 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 132 Toronto 125

New Orleans 108 Boston 89

Houston 129 Minnesota 120

Portland 122 L.A. Clippers 109

---

NCAA Basketball

Men's Tournament (second round)

Purdue 76 Butler 73

Syracuse 55 Michigan State 53

Texas A&M 86 UNC 65

Nevada 75 Cincinnati 73

Clemson 84 Auburn 53

Kansas State 50 UMBC 43

Florida State 75 Xavier 70

West Virginia 94 Marshall 71

--

Women's Tournament (second round)

Louisville 90 Marquette 72

Oregon State 66 Tennessee 59

Texas A&M 80 DePaul 79

NC State 74 Maryland 60

Notre Dame 98 Villanova 72

Baylor 80 Michigan 58

South Carolina 66 Virginia 56

Oregon 101 Minnesota 73

---

MLS

FC Dallas 3 Seattle 0

---

NLL

Georgia 14 Buffalo 10

---

By The Canadian Press

Sunday's Games

Sports 01:08 AM

Sunday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Dallas 2

Vegas 4 Calgary 0

Tampa Bay 3 Edmonton 1

Colorado 5 Detroit 1

Carolina 4 N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 6 Washington 3

St. Louis 5 Chicago 4 (OT)

Anaheim 4 New Jersey 2

---

AHL

Utica 3 Toronto 1

Binghamton 4 Charlotte 1

Providence 4 Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 6 Hershey 4

Lehigh Valley 3 Springfield 0

Chicago 7 Iowa 3

San Antonio 4 Cleveland 0

Hartford 6 Rochester 4

Ontario 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 132 Toronto 125

New Orleans 108 Boston 89

Houston 129 Minnesota 120

Portland 122 L.A. Clippers 109

---

NCAA Basketball

Men's Tournament (second round)

Purdue 76 Butler 73

Syracuse 55 Michigan State 53

Texas A&M 86 UNC 65

Nevada 75 Cincinnati 73

Clemson 84 Auburn 53

Kansas State 50 UMBC 43

Florida State 75 Xavier 70

West Virginia 94 Marshall 71

--

Women's Tournament (second round)

Louisville 90 Marquette 72

Oregon State 66 Tennessee 59

Texas A&M 80 DePaul 79

NC State 74 Maryland 60

Notre Dame 98 Villanova 72

Baylor 80 Michigan 58

South Carolina 66 Virginia 56

Oregon 101 Minnesota 73

---

MLS

FC Dallas 3 Seattle 0

---

NLL

Georgia 14 Buffalo 10

---

By The Canadian Press

Sunday's Games

Sports 01:08 AM

Sunday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Dallas 2

Vegas 4 Calgary 0

Tampa Bay 3 Edmonton 1

Colorado 5 Detroit 1

Carolina 4 N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 6 Washington 3

St. Louis 5 Chicago 4 (OT)

Anaheim 4 New Jersey 2

---

AHL

Utica 3 Toronto 1

Binghamton 4 Charlotte 1

Providence 4 Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 6 Hershey 4

Lehigh Valley 3 Springfield 0

Chicago 7 Iowa 3

San Antonio 4 Cleveland 0

Hartford 6 Rochester 4

Ontario 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 132 Toronto 125

New Orleans 108 Boston 89

Houston 129 Minnesota 120

Portland 122 L.A. Clippers 109

---

NCAA Basketball

Men's Tournament (second round)

Purdue 76 Butler 73

Syracuse 55 Michigan State 53

Texas A&M 86 UNC 65

Nevada 75 Cincinnati 73

Clemson 84 Auburn 53

Kansas State 50 UMBC 43

Florida State 75 Xavier 70

West Virginia 94 Marshall 71

--

Women's Tournament (second round)

Louisville 90 Marquette 72

Oregon State 66 Tennessee 59

Texas A&M 80 DePaul 79

NC State 74 Maryland 60

Notre Dame 98 Villanova 72

Baylor 80 Michigan 58

South Carolina 66 Virginia 56

Oregon 101 Minnesota 73

---

MLS

FC Dallas 3 Seattle 0

---

NLL

Georgia 14 Buffalo 10

---

By The Canadian Press