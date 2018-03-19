FANTASY PLAYS: Waiting on first base could be risky play

The first base position has traditionally been loaded with talent and a primary source of power for fantasy players. With overall HR totals increasing for four straight seasons, and perceived depth at the position, some fantasy managers may put off selecting a first baseman until the later rounds of their drafts. That used to be a good strategy but in 2018 it may expose you to risk.

There's quality talent at the position in the later rounds, but if you wait too long, you might end up with a first baseman better qualified to be your corner infielder.

If you want to roster one of the top bats at the position, grab your first baseman by the fifth round of a 12 team rotisserie league. Here's what you can expect with regards to the first base position in National Fantasy Baseball Championship (NFBC) drafts:

Paul Goldschmidt is a mid to late first round pick. No, the humidor will not be his kryptonite. He'll still hit approximately 30 HRs. He is one of the few first basemen who can steal 20 plus bases.