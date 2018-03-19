Waterloo Region Minor Football has been proactive with head injuries

Ontario may have passed Rowan’s Law, but Waterloo Region Minor Football has been instilling its main practices for years now.

The province passed the concussion safety legislation on March 6. The law will help protect amateur athletes from head injuries as well as educate coaches and staff on the dangers of them.

The law is named in memory of 17-year-old Rowan Stringer, a high school rugby player who died from multiple concussions.

“The new law that passed is actually legislating what we’re already doing,” said president of Waterloo Region Football Melissa Ladoceur. "The last few years, we’ve already been implementing the Return to Play protocol. We actually use licensed and certified athletic therapists at the beginning of every season to do baseline testing for our all athletes, and now this year, it’s mandatory."

Ladoceur added that the athletic therapists are also present at all practices and games. They have more authority than the coaches on whether a player can stay in a game or not. If a player is taken out, they must follow the Return to Play protocol, which includes six steps with 24 hours allotted for each one. If a player exhibits concussion symptoms such as nausea or headaches during any of the six steps, they must return to the first one and go through the entire process again.

“We take this very seriously, “ Ladoceur said. “I think it’s good to see Ontario has passed this law, but we’ve been really proactive in taking these steps already.”

The Ontario Football Association, one of the governing bodies for Waterloo Region Minor Football, encouraged each of its leagues to follow the Return to Play protocol, but now, it’s obviously mandatory.

“Football has really had the spotlight on this, fairly or unfairly, I don’t know, there’s that aspect” said Ladoceur. “And there’s also our coaches are safe contact certified, that’s actually mandatory. Our governing body, Football Canada, has made that mandatory. There are techniques on how to (safely) tackle.

“The whole concussion prevention and awareness is our priority.”

Helmets used in Waterloo Region Football have to be recertified at least every two years, and eventually retired for new ones when they’re not valid, to ensure safety.