World Cup bid group defends 2026 match split

Chicago and Minneapolis also pulled out at the last minute.

The 2026 World Cup will feature a newly expanded format with 48 teams and 80 games, up from 32 and 60 respectively.

Cordeiro also cited the "opportunity for record revenues" with all games sold out and some 5.8 million tickets sold, making for ticketing revenue of more than US$2.1 billion.

The North American bid features 23 candidate host cities — including the three in Canada and three in Mexico. That list will be likely be reduced to no more than 16 by FIFA should the North American bid prevail.

Mexican Football Federation president Decio De Maria said it will be easy for those living in the north of Mexico to attend games in the southern U.S.

"I think it is the same for Canadians," he said. "They can attend easily the games that are going to be in the north of the U.S."

De Maria called that mobility "a rich powerful tool of our bid."

The three executives were in Kuala Lumpur where they were presenting their bid to Asian soccer officials. They have already visited officials in South America, Africa and Europe.

"We're not taking any vote for granted," said Cordeiro.

The U.S. soccer boss said he was not concerned that the North American bid might be affected by anti-Trump sentiments around the globe.

"We believe strongly that this decision will be made on its merits," he said.

"Look, this is not geopolitics," he added, when pressed on the matter. "We're talking about football and fundamentally, at the end of the day, what's in the best interest of football and our footballing community. And we've had no backlash."

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press