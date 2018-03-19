Ravens Williams fends off potentially dangerous eye disease

"He's the main piece for our defence," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said.

Rajesh K. Rajpal, M.D., founder of See Clearly Vision Group in Virginia and an expert on laser eye surgery, performed both operations on Williams' eyes.

"It almost always affects both eyes — 98 to 99 per cent of the time — but usually one eye will be more severe," Rajpal said. "Now that both eyes are done, Brandon should be fine. But we will continue to monitor him to make sure it doesn't get worse."

Williams wears contact lenses to aid his vision, but removes them on game days.

"In his case, the lenses he's using allow him to function well enough in day-to-day activities," Rajpal said. "During the football season, he plays without the lens because he doesn't want to take a chance of getting something beneath the lens and damaging his eye. That's OK, because he's doing things up close and a lot of it is about feel."

Rajpal added: "A baseball pitcher or a batter, it would be really tough for them to function without the contact lenses if they have this condition."

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham has undergone cross-linking and wears contact lenses on the field.

When Williams first experienced blurry vision, he figured he needed LASIK surgery. But Rajpal says LASIK would actually further thin the cornea.

"When we're doing the testing for LASIK, we do corneal topography, which maps the corneal curvature," Rajpal said. "If keratoconus is significant enough, we offer the cross-linking."

If left untreated, the disease can be dangerous.

"Then we have to a corneal transplant," Rajpal said. "Fortunately, the vast majority don't completely lose their vision."

Williams nevertheless knows he avoided a potentially life-changing situation.

"I am thankful for having my sight," he said. Then, with a chuckle, he added, "I don't have to be blind, so that's a plus."

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press