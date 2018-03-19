Injured Watson set to miss England's rugby tour of SAfrica

LONDON — England winger Anthony Watson is set to miss the tour of South Africa in June after being ruled out for the rest of the season with a left Achilles injury.

Watson was hurt in a tackle in the first half of England's 24-15 loss to Ireland on Saturday, the final day of the Six Nations.

Watson, who underwent rehabilitation work on another Achilles injury last year, had only just displaced Mike Brown as England's fullback. He has 15 tries in 33 tests.

By The Associated Press