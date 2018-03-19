Rangers claim 1B Tommy Joseph on waivers from Phillies

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers have claimed first baseman Tommy Joseph off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Rangers made the move Monday, a week after the Phillies designated him for assignment when they signed free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta.

The 26-year-old Joseph hit over 20 home runs in each of his two seasons in the majors. He batted .240 with 22 homers and 69 RBIs while starting 125 times at first last year.

Philadelphia signed power-hitting free agent Carlos Santana to play first this season.