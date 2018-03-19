Hellickson adds an arm to Nats' competition for 5th starter

The Nationals don't have to get as cute this season. Cole pitched well on Sunday, striking out six while allowing only one run in four innings. If Cole doesn't win the rotation spot, he'll be in the Nationals' bullpen.

"Oh, he's going to make the team," Rizzo said of Cole. "He's out of options, he's got a great arm, he's a good prospect."

On Monday, manager Dave Martinez officially announced Max Scherzer as the opening day starter in Cincinnati. Stephen Strasburg gets the second start, followed by Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark.

Hired in late October, Martinez may have waited until the Grapefruit League's final week to officially announce Scherzer as his opening day guy, but he made the decision much earlier.

"The day I got the job," he said.

Fedde, a former first round pick, still has options and is likely ticketed for the minors.

Hellickson arrived in camp on Saturday bent on showing he's not the same pitcher who struggled so badly during his short stint with Baltimore.

The 2011 American League Rookie of the Year while with Tampa Bay, Hellickson went 8-11 between Philadelphia and Baltimore last season. After the trade to the Orioles on July 28, Hellickson posted a 2-6 record with a 6.97 ERA.

"I just put a little too much pressure on myself, I think," Hellickson said. "Once things started going bad it just kind of snowballed. Obviously, the numbers weren't good."

The Nationals have reason to believe Hellickson can rebound this season.

"We found a couple of differences in his delivery that I know he's worked on in California and he's taken here," Rizzo said. "Hopefully he can make that little adjustment."

NOTES: Shortstop Trea Turner left Washington's clubhouse on Monday to take care of an ingrown nail on his right big toe. He could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday, Martinez said. Earlier this spring, star outfielder Bryce Harper had the same problem.

"That's been the trend of spring," Martinez said.

By Chuck King, The Associated Press