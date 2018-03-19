Canada remains unbeaten at women's worlds

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Canada had its first scare at the world women's curling championship on Monday afternoon but recovered for a 9-5 victory over China.
Skip Jennifer Jones came through with a hit for a deuce in the ninth end and tacked on two more points in the 10th for her fourth straight round-robin victory.
Canada moved into a tie with unbeaten Anna Hasselborg of Sweden at 4-0. Hasselborg, the 2018 Olympic champion, beat American Jamie Sinclair 6-4 in the morning draw.
Italy edged Russia 6-5 in the other early game.
South Korea's EunJung Kim (3-0) was the only other unbeaten team after six draws. The Olympic silver medallists were scheduled to play Sweden on Monday evening.
After a so-so first half, Jones and her Winnipeg team caught a break when China skip Yilun Jiang missed a takeout in the sixth end to give Canada a steal of three.
Jones forced China to a single in the seventh but was wide on a blank attempt in the eighth, which left China even with a steal.
Third Kaitlyn Lawes came through with a double takeout in the ninth and Jiang was light on her final throw to set up the critical deuce. Jiang missed a longshot runback attempt in the 10th to end the game.
Four games were scheduled for Monday night. Jones had the evening off and will play twice on Tuesday.
Round-robin play continues through Friday. The six-team playoff round starts Saturday and the medal games are scheduled for Sunday.
Ottawa skip Rachel Homan won gold at last year's event in Beijing. Jones is looking for her first world title since 2008.
———
By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
