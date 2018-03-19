Sexton leads Alabama back to tourney, faces NBA decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Collin Sexton and a highly rated freshman class helped deliver Alabama back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide might have to earn its next trip without the high-scoring point guard.

Sexton, a projected NBA draft lottery pick, certainly has the resume of a one-and-done college player, though he hasn't publicly indicated his plans. Even if he leaves, Alabama doesn't lose anybody else unless other another underclassman like fellow freshman John Petty opt to turn pro early.

Coach Avery Johnson, a former NBA player and head coach, said Alabama wants to "recruit kids that maybe have that talent that can get them to the professional ranks earlier than later." He brought in the program's most highly rated recruiting class and the result was the Tide's first NCAA Tournament berth since 2012 and first win in a dozen years .

Alabama's season ended with an 81-58 loss to top-seeded Villanova on Saturday.

Sexton was the centerpiece of that class, a highly touted top 10 recruit.

He instantly became the team's star, averaging 19.2 points and 3.8 rebounds and leading Alabama in assists. Sexton had huge performances in a Southeastern Conference tournament run that secured 'Bama's bid and scored 20-plus points in five straight games before finishing with 17 against Villanova.

After that game he was more interested in "celebrating with my team because we had a great season" than discussing his future plans.

"Also, I got to finish school, and I'm trying to finish with a 4.0" grade point average, he said.

Johnson's program turned in a positive direction this season with a series of wins over Top 25 teams in an up-and-down season. Even without Sexton, Alabama has some promising players — particularly if Petty returns.