Lions address need, re-sign DT Christian Ringo

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive tackle Christian Ringo.

Detroit made the move Monday, addressing a need by adding depth on the defensive line. Ringo has five career tackles and has forced one fumble.

He played in six games for the Lions last season.

Ringo was a reserve in eight games in 2016 with Green Bay. The Packers drafted the former Louisiana-Lafayette standout in the sixth round in 2015.