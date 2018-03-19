Bills agree to sign offensive linemen Bodine, Newhouse

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills began restocking their offensive line in free agency by reaching agreements to sign centre Russell Bodine and tackle Marshall Newhouse.

Bodine agreed to a two-year deal after making 64 consecutive starts through his first four NFL seasons with Cincinnati Bengals. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 308 pounds, he was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of North Carolina.

The Bills have a need at centre after returning starter Eric Wood was diagnosed with a career-ending neck injury in January.

Newhouse agreed to a one-year contract and has seven seasons of NFL experience split over four teams. He started 14 games at right tackle with the Raiders last season.