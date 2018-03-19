Browns tackle Joe Thomas calls it a career

Hall of Famers Barry Sanders, Lawrence Taylor, Mel Renfro and Merlin Olson are the only other players to accomplish the feat. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam III is confident that Thomas will join them in nearby Canton.

"Five years from now, all of us in this room will make the trek down to Canton to watch Joe as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which he richly deserves as one of the all-time greats of the league," Haslam said.

"But first, we're celebrating him today, and we'll celebrate it again this year when the number 10,363 goes up in our ring of honour (at FirstEnergy Stadium)."

Haslam, general manager John Dorsey and coach Hue Jackson presented Thomas with a fishing rod embroidered with his familiar No. 73. The city of Cleveland will fete him on July 3 with "Joe Thomas Day."

Thomas' local popularity began on his draft day, when he bypassed a trip to New York in favour of fishing with his father. While on Lake Michigan, he told reporters that his objective was to become a Hall of Famer.

"I knew what I wanted to focus on from day one because I wanted to make sure my goals were as high as they wanted to be," he said. "I gave it my all and I never sold myself short. Hopefully, in five years, I'll be able to think about that a little more."

Though he hopes to remain with the Browns in some capacity, Thomas plans on moving back to Wisconsin to spend more time with his parents and extended family. His short-term plan is continuing to host a podcast with former Cleveland wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, but he is eager to pursue potential coaching and broadcasting jobs.

Jackson, who warmly embraced Thomas off stage, compared him to a fancy sports car and believes he will be successful in whatever field he chooses.

"I don't know if I'm a Ferrari, maybe more of a beat-up truck like Mater on that show 'Cars,'" Thomas said. "The main reason I retired was I knew that Hue was going to make the rest of the team jump in the lake with him this year (honouring his vow after a 0-16 season), and I didn't want to do that."

NOTE: The Browns sent defensive back C.J. Smith to Seattle for a 2020 conditional seventh-round pick.

By Brian Dulik, The Associated Press