Duke beats cold-shooting Georgia, to face UConn in regional

ATHENS, Ga. — Leaonna Odom scored 16 points and fifth seed Duke's defence was dominant, holding fourth seed Georgia to two second-quarter points in a 66-40 women's NCAA Tournament second-round win on Monday night.

Lexie Brown and Erin Mathias each had 14 points for Duke (24-8), which will play UConn in the Albany Regional on Saturday.

Georgia (26-7) made only 1 of 19 shots in the second period. The Lady Bulldogs set season lows for fewest points in a period and game and lowest field-goal percentage (24.0) in a game.

The Lady Bulldogs missed their first 13 3-pointers before Simone Costa sank a 3 midway through the final period.